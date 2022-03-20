Watch
Collins reportedly returning for sophomore season at UK

High Point Kentucky Basketball
James Crisp/AP
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, left, speaks with Daimion Collins (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Kentucky won 92-48. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Posted at 6:05 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 18:06:14-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Just a couple of days after an unexpected, early elimination from the NCAA Tournament, 247Sports' Travis Branham reports Daimion Collins will return for his sophomore season at Kentucky.

Collins averaged 2.9 points and 3 rebounds per game this past season off the bench.

His biggest contribution of the season came on the road against Alabama where he scored 10 points and had 6 rebounds in 9 minutes of action.

