Collins reportedly returning for sophomore season at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Just a couple of days after an unexpected, early elimination from the NCAA Tournament, 247Sports' Travis Branham reports Daimion Collins will return for his sophomore season at Kentucky.

Daimion Collins, a former five-star prospect and current Kentucky PF, will return to Kentucky for his sophomore season, sources told @247Sports.



Was a possibility to enter the transfer portal but will remain in Lexington. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 20, 2022

Collins averaged 2.9 points and 3 rebounds per game this past season off the bench.

His biggest contribution of the season came on the road against Alabama where he scored 10 points and had 6 rebounds in 9 minutes of action.

