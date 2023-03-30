Coming Home: Leah Edmond, Kaz Brown return to Memorial Coliseum

Kaz Brown & Leah Edmond return to Memorial (3-29-23)

Kaz Brown and Leah Edmond are two of the best to ever wear a Kentucky volleyball uniform. Both former Wildcats still have their names written all over the program's record books.

Now, they're back in town to play against their alma mater.

"It's going to hit walking out at game time and seeing everything that happens on a game day, and realizing you're the opponent," Edmond said of the upcoming matchup. "I still come around sometimes, but it's definitely different knowing I’ll be against them and not helping them prepare or doing one of their games [as a broadcaster, as she has throughout this season]. But it's just been exciting to be home. So many memories that we have in this building, so it’s fun making new ones, as well."

"I’m really excited to be back," Brown added. "This building obviously has a lot of great memories for both of us. It’s definitely weird to be playing against Kentucky - that's going to be a first. But just overall really happy to be back here in Lexington."

Two of the all-time greats… back inside this gym… one final time before it undergoes major renovations… to play AGAINST their former team!



Stories like this write themselves (but I’ll try it anyway). Tonight at 7:30 on @BBNTonight 🏐 pic.twitter.com/PnFhNG5MNo — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) March 29, 2023

This Thursday, the duo will trade out their UK jerseys for ones with "Athletes United" logos. The league, which is in its third season, is currently the only professional women's indoor volleyball league in the U.S.

"We want to make pro volleyball accessible. We want kids at the youngest level to be able to see: hey, this is something I can do. College-aged kids who are thinking about [their] future... seeing AU in their city, where it’s very attainable. They can reach out; they can ask questions. That’s really special," Brown told BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis. "That’s something we would have loved to have in our college years."

"College [volleyball] is getting way more views than it ever has, but to tell people hey there’s another level and you can watch it. Just as you follow your favorite football or basketball players, you can follow your favorite volleyball players to the next level, and they're still here in America."

I knew Kaz Brown & Leah Edmond were two of the best to ever do it with @KentuckyVB… but HOW good!?



I printed out the program’s record book & highlighted their names so you could see for yourself 🤯😳 pic.twitter.com/tBxqVHx4tH — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) March 29, 2023

Thursday's game will also be the last time a game is held in this version of Memorial Coliseum. The historic building is set to undergo major renovations, which will begin this summer.

"To close out this chapter of Memorial is really special," Edmond said, "To do it as a pro really makes it more sentimental."

"It feels very symbolic and full circle, almost. I think almost every college athlete can testify to wanting one more chance to do it in the gym or in that jersey," Brown continued.

"Memorial is already such a historic building on this campus. There have been a lot of great athletes who have come through this building and competed here, so I think it’s really special to be a small part of that legacy, as well."

Game entry is free and open to the public with first-come, first-served seating. No ticket of any type is required for entry. Concession stands will be operational for the match.

The match begins at 7 p.m. ET. For those that can’t attend in person, it will be shown live on SEC Network+, ESPN+ and the ESPN app.