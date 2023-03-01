Dawn Walters: Kentucky Trailblazer

Dawn Walters: UK Dance Team Trailblazer (2-28-23)

Dawn Walters is a trailblazer in every sense of the word: from holding the title of Miss Black Lexington to being a part of the first championship-title-holding cheer team at the University of Kentucky, owning the first all-star cheer and dance gym in the state - CHEERS!, Inc. - and much more.

Soon entering her 14th year as the Kentucky Dance Team's head coach BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton sat down with Coach Walters to learn more about her path here.

