Dazia Lawrence competes in the Lilly women's college all-star game

TAMPA, Fl. (LEX 18) — Dazia Lawrence had the chance to represent the University of Kentucky one last time, competing in the Lilly women's college all-star game Saturday in Tampa, Florida.

UK women's basketball head coach Kenny Brooks and former teammate Georgia Amoore were each in attendance to cheer on the recent UK senior.

Lawrence competed for Team Cheryl Miller while going up against Team Nancy Lieberman.

The former Cat shined in the first half, leading the way with nine points as Team Miller led 35-31 at the break.

Lawrence wouldn't score again but finished with four rebounds and three assists, including a block, steal and assist at the game buzzer to help team Miller finish on top 71-59.