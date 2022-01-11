DeAndre Square returning to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square isn't going anywhere. The senior Wildcat joined BBN Tonight Monday evening to officially announce he will be returning to Lexington next season for one more, "super senior" year in the blue and white.

Square finished the 2021 season as the team's third-leading tackler (81) and was also third in total sacks (three).

What's next for DeAndre Square?



He'll join us live in the studio tonight with his official announcement 👀 #BBN, watch @BBNTonight at 7:30 on @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/EGkkJK0oyl — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 10, 2022

But perhaps the most-memorable moment of Square's season came on the first day of the year, when he returned to the field late in the fourth quarter of the Citrus Bowl. Square had previously been ruled out after suffering an ankle injury late in the first half, but with the game on the line, he couldn't watch from the bench.

Instead, he was instrumental in stopping a rolling Iowa offense on a critical third down. The Hawkeyes punted, and Kentucky's next drive ended with a series of impressive catches by Wan'Dale Robinson and an unlikely touchdown by Chris Rodriguez to put the Cats back in the driver's seat.

However, the Hawkeyes still had 1:48 on the clock to try and stage a comeback. DeAndre Square squashed that dream with his first pickoff of the season.

Now, Square is ready to begin preparing for another memorable year in Lexington. He isn't alone.

Two other Kentucky linebackers - Jacquez Jones and Jordan Wright - have recently announced their intention to return, as well as Kentucky's leading rusher, Chris Rodriguez. Quarterback Will Levis will also be back with the Wildcats.

Square talked exclusively with Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis about his decision live on BBN Tonight, which airs weeknights at 7:30 on LEX 18 News.