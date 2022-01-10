UK running back Chris Rodriguez returning for senior season

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez used Twitter on Monday to announce he's returning to play his senior season.

Rodriguez carried the ball 225 times for 1,379 yards at an average of 6.1 per carry and nine touchdowns. He also had 13 catches for 61 yards and three more scores.

C-Rod has the chance to become the Wildcats all-time leading rusher by the time he leaves the school. He would need, 1,134 yards this coming season to chase down Benny Snell, Jr. who finished with 3,873 rushing yards at UK. Rodriguez currently sits in 6th place in the all-time rushing list behind Snell, Sonny Collins, Moe Williams, Rafael Little and Mark Higgs.

Kentucky has now kept Rodriguez, Will Levis, Jordan Wright and Jacquez Jones for another season in Lexington. DeAndre Square is set to make his decision known Monday night on BBN Tonight at 7:30 on LEX 18.