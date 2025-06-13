Derek Shay Named Kentucky Football Tight Ends Coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Derek Shay has been named the tight ends coach for the University of Kentucky football team, head coach Mark Stoops announced Friday. Shay has served as the Wildcats’ senior offensive analyst/run game specialist for the past 16 months.

Shay replaces Kentucky's longtime tight end coach, Vince Marrow, who had been with the program for the past 12 years. Marrow left Lexington this week for Louisville, where he'll serve in an off-the-field role for the Cardinals. Marrow's formal title while at UK also included associate head coach, recruiting coordinator and NFL liaison. No announcement has been made regarding those positions at this time.

“We are fortunate to have someone already on our staff who has coached tight ends at a high level and led those rooms successfully,” Stoops said. “[Shay] is familiar with [offensive coordinator, Bush] Hamdan’s system and I’m very confident in his abilities. His versatility, football IQ, and on-field toughness will be a valuable addition to our offense.”

Shay, 34, has significant knowledge of the position, having developed his skills at Marshall (2023), LSU (2020, 2021), McNeese State (2019) and Bowling Green State (2014). In 2024 for the Wildcats, Shay worked specifically with the offensive line and assistant coach Eric Wolford.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity that Coach Stoops and Coach Hamden have given me,” Shay said. “There is a good mix of experience and young talent in the tight end room and I’m looking forward to coaching them. Additionally, being a part of the Big Blue Nation is truly an honor and I’m ready to get to work and represent this incredible fanbase in this new role.”

Elliott Hess | UK Athletics Derek Shay. Kentucky spring football practice.

Shay arrived in the Bluegrass in March of 2024 after spending one season as the tight ends coach at Marshall in 2023.

Prior to that, he served as a senior offensive analyst at Missouri in 2022. There, he worked closely with current UK offensive coordinator and former UM quarterbacks coach, Bush Hamdan. He also directly oversaw UM's summer youth camps.

In July 2022, he was recognized by On3.com as one of the “65 Rising Star Support Staff Coaches.”

Before Shay's time in Columbia, he served as the tight ends coach at LSU in 2020 and 2021, despite serving in a graduate assistant role. He held all the duties of a full-time assistant coach, and with Shay’s help, two players were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in Arik Gilbert (2020) and Jack Bech (2021). Bech also earned All-America Freshman honors by 247Sports and Pro Football Focus.

During Shay's time in Baton Rouge, he was recognized by On3.com as one of “50 Rising Coaches You Need to Know.”

Derek Shay has been named our Tight Ends Coach.



📰🔗 - https://t.co/Wu1SeHQQRL pic.twitter.com/487JYrLfwE — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) June 13, 2025

Shay made the jump to the Southeastern Conference after seeing success in coaching the tackles and tight ends at Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program McNeese State in 2019. The Cowboys averaged 382 yards per game of total offense – nearly 100 yards more than their 2018 numbers – and the program extended its FCS record of consecutive winning seasons to 15, finishing with a 7-5 overall mark.

Prior to McNeese State, Shay served on the staff of one of the nation’s top prep powerhouses – IMG Academy in Florida. Shay served as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for IMG, which achieved a top-five national ranking for two straight years.

In all, Shay coached six All-American offensive linemen at IMG and 10 linemen who went on to sign Division I scholarships. Shay also assisted with NFL Combine training and NFL Pathway Program training.

Barnhart on how these decisions were made -- $41 million in investment projects (primarily football), as well as $31 mil. more in an operating loan



That’s $72 million… The number they asked for today was appox. $110 million



More to come? Barnhart: "Probably more into the fall" https://t.co/mqycz0OKmu pic.twitter.com/i1avCT6qqD — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) June 13, 2025

His coaching career began in December 2011, when he signed on to be a student assistant for Eastern Illinois – a position he held until he became a tight ends graduate assistant at Bowling Green State University in January 2014. At Bowling Green, he assisted in leading the team to a Mid-American Conference East Division Championship and also a win in the Camellia Bowl.

Following that stop, Shay moved on to Warren Central High School in Indianapolis in March 2015.

A native of Cerro Gordo, Illinois, Shay began his collegiate playing career as an offensive lineman at Western Illinois University before transferring to Eastern Illinois. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education from EIU in 2013 and later completed a master’s degree in liberal arts from LSU in 2021.

He and his wife, Katie, have two children: a daughter, Murphy, and a son, Brewer.