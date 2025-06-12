Mark Stoops reacts to Vince Marrow's move to Louisville

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After 12 years in Lexington, Vince Marrow is officially heading to Louisville. ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel confirmed his earlier report Thursday morning, while adding some additional details.

"Vince Marrow's move from Kentucky to Louisville is official, as he's signed a three-year deal," Thamel posted on X. "His formal title at Louisville will be Executive Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting."

Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops released a subsequent statement:

“We’re thankful for Coach Marrow’s contributions to our program over the past 12 years. As we look to the new season, and a new era of college football, we’re focused on the opportunities at hand. We will continue to build a roster and staff that balances talent, experience, maturity, physicality and the attitude it takes to win in the nation’s most competitive conference. I wish my friend and colleague nothing but the best.”

Marrow provided a quote to ESPN, stating his excitement to work with Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm (who he has known for 25-plus years) and to compete for a national championship. In regard to the Wildcats, Marrow's statement read:

"I also want to thank the University of Kentucky, Mark Stoops, the administration and the fans. I have made lifelong friendships during my time at UK, and I have every desire to keep those relationships. That is one of the reasons I wanted to stay in this state. My hope is that I left the Kentucky football program in a better position than when we started, I will always be grateful for my time there."

"I am excited to have Vince Marrow join our staff," Brohm said in a UofL press release. "He exemplifies the highest standards of collegiate coaching and recruiting success. His extensive experience, commitment to player development, and exceptional ability to connect with young athletes have made him one of the best in the business. Vince will be a huge asset to the staff."