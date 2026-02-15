Dominant First Half Powers No. 18 Kentucky to Win Over No. 14 Ole Miss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a hot start to conference play, the tough SEC slate had No. 18 Kentucky at .500 entering Sunday's matinee in front of the home crowd. The Wildcats were looking to not only move up the conference standings, but make a statement in doing so.

Kentucky's dominant first half helped power the Wildcats to a 74-57 over No. 14 Ole Miss. The Rebels were held to just 27.1% shooting from the field, as Kentucky grabbed its third top 15 ranked win of the season.

Clara Strack ignited the offense early with eight quick points on three straight makes. Kentucky took an early 14-9 lead in the first quarter, but really separated itself later in the first half.

Asia Boone came off the bench and provided an instant impact, like she has for much of conference play. A four-point play helped give Kentucky a 24-15 lead. That was all apart of a 19-0 run

Ole Miss went scoreless from the field for the final 9:46 of the first half. Kentucky led at the break 39-20.

The Rebels went on a run coming out of the locker room, chipping away at the 19 point deficit. Ole Miss slowed the Kentucky attack to start the third quarter, but wasn't able to get within 12 points of the Wildcats in that frame. Heading into the fourth quarter. Strack and Boone had combined for 33 points to help give Kentucky a 55-42 lead.

In the fourth quarter, one of the SEC's top scorer came alive. After scoring just two points in the first half, Cotie McMahon started pouring in buckets during a 9-0 lead from Ole Miss. Kentucky's lead was withing two possessions, up 57-51 with 6:44 left in the game. McMahon finishes the day with a team-high 18 points on 4 of 18 shooting.

Following a timeout by Kenny Brooks, Strack turned things into high gear on offense. The Junior scored four straight buckets to give Kentucky a double digit lead once again. She finished the day with a game-high 28 points to pair with nine rebounds.

The win marks back-to-back victories in conference play for the Wildcats. They get the week off before taking on another ranked test on Feb. 22 against Vanderbilt. Tip-off in Nashville is set for 3 p.m.

