Dominika Paurová remains competitive through tough times

Dominika Paurová spent her first season as a Kentucky Women's Basketball Wildcat rehabbing on the sideline after an ACL tear. She learned the ways of a Wildcat and Coach Kenny Brooks and his staff while working to strengthen her knee.

On October 16, 2025, UK Athletics released a statement: "Redshirt sophomore guard Dominika Paurová tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and is out indefinitely."

"She was sad in the beginning, but then immediately after she went after it, and that just shows you what type of person she is."

- Kenny Brooks, University of Kentucky Women's Basketball head coach

During the summer, Paurová's competitive edge came to the forefront. Teammates noted it as one of her defining characteristics, and despite her second ACL tear, that competitive fire still burns bright.

BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton sat down with Paurová to learn just where that competitive spirit began.

MORE FROM COACH BROOKS ON PAUROVÁ'S WORK ETHIC:

"The most impressive thing was immediately after it happened, she had an idea of what it was. I was hoping for a hyperextension. She knew what it was, and she cried a little bit, and then after that, it was almost like she went into 'let's attack this' mode again.

And her demeanor, her reaction to it all, has been so impressive to me because she's been back out on the floor to watch practice. She's asking 'what can i do? Can you get me a job on the bench? I want to stay engaged.' The way she's handling it with a big smile and just with an understanding, she has another obstacle to attack."

LEX 18

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.