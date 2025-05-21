Donations for Kentucky tornado relief will be accepted outside Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The recent severe weather in Kentucky has once again devastated parts of our Commonwealth, impacting many members of our community.

UK Athletics, UK Sports and Campus Marketing, and LEX 18's BBN Tonight are partnering to accept donated supplies outside of Kroger Field in the “Blue Lot,” on Alumni Drive on Thursday, May 22 and Friday, May 23.

UK student athletes Jager Burton from football and Trent Noah from men’s basketball are spearheading an initiative to assist.

On Thursday, May 22, donations will be accepted from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET and on Friday, May 23, donations will be accepted again from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

UK student athletes and staff will be on hand to help with the donation drive. All donations received this week will be activated and directed to tornado relief efforts in London and Somerset, Ky.

Needed Items:



Rakes and shovels

Trash bags

Cleaning supplies

Paper goods (toilet paper, paper towels)

Flashlights and lanterns

Non-perishable foods

Additional Resources: Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund | Laurel County Resources | Pulaski County Resources | Animal Shelter Supplies

BBN Tonight

For more on all things UK Athletics, join us weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight on the official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18.