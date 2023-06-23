Watch Now
DRAFTED: Cason Wallace picked by the Dallas Mavericks, traded to OKC

Wallace is the 10th pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft
NBA Draft Basketball
John Minchillo/AP
Cason Wallace arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NBA Draft Basketball
Posted at 9:06 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 21:47:47-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Cason Wallace is picked 10th by the Dallas Mavericks, and reportedly traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Wallace will join fellow Wildcat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, another Kentucky first-rounder.

After one year at Kentucky, Wallace joins the long list of Wildcats drafted into the NBA. Wallace finished his freshman season averaging 11.7 points per game, shooting 44% from the field on the year. He started in all 32 games he played with his biggest scoring night of 27 points, accompanied by nine assists and four steals against Florida A&M at Rupp Arena.

The Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team honoree finished second in the SEC in assists with an average of 4.3 per game. Wallace was also among the top five in steals per game in the conference, with an average of two per game. He dished out a career-high 11 assists at Mississippi State, marking the second-most in program history for a freshman in a true road game.

