DRAFTED: Cason Wallace picked by the Dallas Mavericks, traded to OKC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Cason Wallace is picked 10th by the Dallas Mavericks, and reportedly traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Wallace will join fellow Wildcat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, another Kentucky first-rounder.

Dallas is trading Davis Bertans and Cason Wallace at No. 10 to OKC, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

After one year at Kentucky, Wallace joins the long list of Wildcats drafted into the NBA. Wallace finished his freshman season averaging 11.7 points per game, shooting 44% from the field on the year. He started in all 32 games he played with his biggest scoring night of 27 points, accompanied by nine assists and four steals against Florida A&M at Rupp Arena.

The Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team honoree finished second in the SEC in assists with an average of 4.3 per game. Wallace was also among the top five in steals per game in the conference, with an average of two per game. He dished out a career-high 11 assists at Mississippi State, marking the second-most in program history for a freshman in a true road game.

Cason Wallace on ESPN on joining the UK ➡️ NBA pipeline



“It’s definitely expectation for me. Pressure builds diamonds. Kentucky guards, Kentucky players in general, get to the league and stay… Kentucky set me up very nicely” — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) June 23, 2023

