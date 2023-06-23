Watch Now
DRAFTED: Chris Livingston is a Milwaukee Buck

Livingston is the 58th and final pick of the 2023 NBA Draft
Tennessee Kentucky Basketball
James Crisp/AP
Kentucky's Chris Livingston, right, shoots over Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Tennessee Kentucky Basketball
Posted at 12:49 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 00:49:32-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Chris Livingston is now a Milwaukee Buck!

After spending his spring in several NBA workouts, Livingston closes out the 2023 NBA Draft as the final pick.

The freshman who played in 34 games and started in 26 of them became a clutch player, making hard shots when the Cats needed them most. By the last 10 games, he averaged 31.6 minutes per game. He had a career-high 14 points against UCLA and a career-high 15 boards at Florida.

