DRAFTED: Chris Livingston is a Milwaukee Buck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Chris Livingston is now a Milwaukee Buck!

After spending his spring in several NBA workouts, Livingston closes out the 2023 NBA Draft as the final pick.

The freshman who played in 34 games and started in 26 of them became a clutch player, making hard shots when the Cats needed them most. By the last 10 games, he averaged 31.6 minutes per game. He had a career-high 14 points against UCLA and a career-high 15 boards at Florida.

I wrote/edited #NBADraft previews for Cason Wallace, Oscar Tshiebwe and Chris Livingston - all airing tonight at 7:30 on @BBNTonight 🏀



Here’s Livingston’s path to the draft:pic.twitter.com/kAXxLv3ptY — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) June 22, 2023

