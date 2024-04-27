DRAFTED: Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace is a Carolina Panther

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace is now a part of Panther Nation. Wallace was the 72nd pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Jesup, Georgia native finished his last season with 45 solo tackles with an average of 5.5 sacks per game. He also tallied one forced fumble against Eastern Kentucky and one interception against Florida.

In his three years as a Wildcat, he saw action in 36 career games with 19 starts - totaling 166 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, five quarterback hurries, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a pass breakup.

Wallace spent most of his junior season on the Butkus Award watchlist, an award given to the top linebackers at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels.

The 6-foot-1, 237-pound backer now joins the list of seven total linebackers selected since Mark Stoops’ arrival in 2013, joining Avery Williamson, Bud Dupree, Za’Darius Smith, Josh Forrest, Josh Allen and Jamin Davis.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.