Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

DRAFTED: UK football's Ray Davis to the Bills

2024NFLCombine_Davis_JN_32.jpg
Photo By Jacob Noger | UK Football
2024 NFL Scouting Combine Media Day
2024NFLCombine_Davis_JN_32.jpg
Posted at 2:02 PM, Apr 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-27 14:20:42-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ray Davis is now a member of the Buffalo Bills!

After a record-setting season as a Kentucky Wildcat, Davis was the 128th pick in the 4th round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The decisive and well-rounded running back made the most of his one season as a Cat, setting the record for most touchdowns in one season for the Kentucky Football program with 20.

When referencing "the Ray Davis game," fans remember week five against the Florida Gators. Davis had four total touchdowns and ran for 280 yards, etching his name into the record books as the third most all-time for a Kentucky player in a single game.

In his final season in college, he finished with 199 carries for 1,129 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. In the air, Davis collected 33 catches for 323 yards and seven touchdowns. His longest reception went for 58 yards.

Before Kentucky, Davis went for 1,211 all-purpose yards at Vanderbilt for eight touchdowns.

MORE ON RAY DAVIS AT KENTUCKY
UK football snags 20+ players on National Signing Day (12-21-22)
Introducing Ray Davis (1-26-23)
Ray Davis: Spring practice under the belt (4-13-23)
Ray Davis Mic'd Up (5-12-23)
Week Three: UK vs. Akron (9-12-23)
Run it back: Ray Davis + Ramon Jefferson (9-29-23)
Ray Davis Runs Over Florida 10-02-23
Cats close out a victory vs. Cards (11-27-23)
BBN Gameday Gator Bowl Preview Special! Record Setting Ray!

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18