DRAFTED: UK football's Ray Davis to the Bills

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ray Davis is now a member of the Buffalo Bills!

After a record-setting season as a Kentucky Wildcat, Davis was the 128th pick in the 4th round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The decisive and well-rounded running back made the most of his one season as a Cat, setting the record for most touchdowns in one season for the Kentucky Football program with 20.

When referencing "the Ray Davis game," fans remember week five against the Florida Gators. Davis had four total touchdowns and ran for 280 yards, etching his name into the record books as the third most all-time for a Kentucky player in a single game.

In his final season in college, he finished with 199 carries for 1,129 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. In the air, Davis collected 33 catches for 323 yards and seven touchdowns. His longest reception went for 58 yards.

Before Kentucky, Davis went for 1,211 all-purpose yards at Vanderbilt for eight touchdowns.

