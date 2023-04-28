DRAFTED: Will Levis is a Tennessee Titan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — With the 33rd pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans pick Will Levis!
Levis finished his time at Kentucky with a starting record of 17-7, tying Terry Wilson for the second-most quarterback wins since 1993 (starting lineups available since 1993).
Transferring to UK in 2021, the two-time team captain totaled 43 career touchdown passes, making him fifth on UK's career list. Levis had six 300-yard passing games, the fourth-most in UK program history. He also holds 54 total touchdowns of his own - 43 passing and 11 rushing.
Levis accumulated 5,233 passing yards at Kentucky, sixth on the program's all-time list.
In two seasons at Kentucky, he completed 418 of 636 passes for 5,233 yards and 43 passing TDs with 23 interceptions for 65.7%. Pair that with 312 total rushes for 742 yards and 17 scores overall, including 179 rushes for 269 yards and 11 scores at UK.
Levis graduated with a master’s degree in finance from UK’s Gatton School of Business and Economics in December of 2022.
