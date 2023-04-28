Watch Now
DRAFTED: Will Levis is a Tennessee Titan

NFL Draft Football
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 7:22 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 19:23:50-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — With the 33rd pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans pick Will Levis!

FuwZ1rKXsAAN4cI.jpg

Levis finished his time at Kentucky with a starting record of 17-7, tying Terry Wilson for the second-most quarterback wins since 1993 (starting lineups available since 1993).

Transferring to UK in 2021, the two-time team captain totaled 43 career touchdown passes, making him fifth on UK's career list. Levis had six 300-yard passing games, the fourth-most in UK program history. He also holds 54 total touchdowns of his own - 43 passing and 11 rushing.

Levis accumulated 5,233 passing yards at Kentucky, sixth on the program's all-time list.

In two seasons at Kentucky, he completed 418 of 636 passes for 5,233 yards and 43 passing TDs with 23 interceptions for 65.7%. Pair that with 312 total rushes for 742 yards and 17 scores overall, including 179 rushes for 269 yards and 11 scores at UK.

Levis graduated with a master’s degree in finance from UK’s Gatton School of Business and Economics in December of 2022.

