DRAFTED: Will Levis is a Tennessee Titan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — With the 33rd pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans pick Will Levis!

Levis finished his time at Kentucky with a starting record of 17-7, tying Terry Wilson for the second-most quarterback wins since 1993 (starting lineups available since 1993).

The man of the hour: Will Levis (4-27-23)

Transferring to UK in 2021, the two-time team captain totaled 43 career touchdown passes, making him fifth on UK's career list. Levis had six 300-yard passing games, the fourth-most in UK program history. He also holds 54 total touchdowns of his own - 43 passing and 11 rushing.

What sets Will Levis apart from the other top contenders for QB1? We'll let him tell it.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9yMKhL3Xpz — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) April 26, 2023

Levis accumulated 5,233 passing yards at Kentucky, sixth on the program's all-time list.

In two seasons at Kentucky, he completed 418 of 636 passes for 5,233 yards and 43 passing TDs with 23 interceptions for 65.7%. Pair that with 312 total rushes for 742 yards and 17 scores overall, including 179 rushes for 269 yards and 11 scores at UK.

In the film room with Levis, Jarmon (4-27-23)

Levis graduated with a master’s degree in finance from UK’s Gatton School of Business and Economics in December of 2022.

