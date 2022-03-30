EKU snags first win at KPP since 2016, defeat Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jase Felker picked up two more hits and reached base three times in four trips to the plate but Kentucky dropped its fourth midweek game of the season, falling 6-3 to Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday at Kentucky Proud Park.

Felker had hits in five consecutive at bats dating to Sunday’s game and has reached base safely in eight of 10 plate appearances the past two games. He also scored two of the Wildcats’ three runs on the evening. Hunter Jump drove in a pair out of the leadoff spot in the lineup.

Eastern Kentucky star closer Will Brian picked up his 11th save of the season as the Colonels scored three runs in the third inning and two more in the seventh. Shortstop Logan Thomason had two doubles, a home run and four RBI while hitting the ball on the button every time to the plate. UK had its chances, going 2-for-14 with runners on base and left the bases loaded in the eighth after Brian got John Thrasher to pop out in foul territory.

UK (17-9) now has dropped three of its past four non-conference affairs and welcomes No. 9 Ole Miss in Southeastern Conference play this weekend.