Elite Eight: season comes to an end for UK volleyball, Pittsburgh sweeps the Cats

Kentucky finishes their season 23-8 overall, earning their eighth-straight SEC title and the program's first Regional Finals appearance since 2020.
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Coming into Saturday evening, No. 3 seed Kentucky volleyball made its first appearance in the Elite Eight since 2020, but the Cats season came to straight sets against No.1 seed Pittsburgh.

The Cats fell in the first set 25-22, and held a steady lead in the second set just a few points away from taking it, but the Panthers fight back to win it 25-23. That shifted the momentum of this game with the home crowd getting on their feet as Pittsburgh was just one set away from grabbing the sweep.

The Panthers took control in the third set as they sealed the deal 25-17, advancing to the Final Four.

2024 NCAA volleyball tournament schedule:

  • Semifinals: Begin at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 19 on ESPN
  • National championship: 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 22 on ABC

Kentucky finished the 2024 season 23-8 overall, earning its eighth-straight SEC title, including its fifth outright title. It was the third overall appearance in the Elite Eight under head coach Craig Skinner, who was named SEC Coach of the Year including Brooklyn DeLeye being named SEC Player of the Year.

