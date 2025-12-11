ELITE! Kentucky Volleyball sweeps Cal Poly to advance in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wildcats are no longer sweet; they've advanced to the elite after sweeping Cal Poly in an NCAA Tournament matinee at Historic Memorial Coliseum.

SET ONE

Kentucky Volleyball opens with a Molly Tuozzo serve and a Lizzie Carr kill.

DeLeye on the overpass would quickly put UK up, 3-1.

Carr would make an impact early. She’d have three of Kentucky’s early seven kills for a 10-6 lead.

Kennedy Washington’s kill would put the Cats up five. Cal Poly called a timeout as the Cats looked to finish off the set, 21-17.

Trinity Ward would seal the set with a service ace, 25-18.

Carr worked the middle, leading the Cats in kills with five and a perfect hitting percentage. O’Brien already up to 10 assists. The Cats as a whole hit .464%.

SET TWO

The second set started with more back-and-forth. Cal Poly hit a 3-0 scoring run to tie it at 12.

The Cats soon broke away, a back row kill for Hudson put Kentucky in front 15-12.

Carr would continue her tear. Hitting a perfect 7-for-7 with an overpass kill to put UK up 20-15. She’d also add three blocks.

Cats go two for two on closing out with a service ace; this time it would be Tuozzo to end set two, 25-19.

SET THREE

DeLeye opens set three in BK fashion, followed by a Tuozzo service ace and Washington solo block. Kentucky definitely hit their flow state.

A monster block from O’Brien and Carr would push the Cats to a 4-0 scoring run.

Cats fully asserted their dominance over the Mustangs, pushing a 10-point lead, 13-3.

Kentucky kept the Mustangs under 10 in the final set, 25-7.

Kentucky will play (3) Creighton, who defeated Arizona State 3-1 before Cats vs. Mustangs. Kentucky and Creighton set for Saturday, Dec. 13 in HMC, time TBD.

