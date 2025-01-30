EXCITE NIGHT: No. 7 UK Gymnastics hosts No. 11 Auburn Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — The No. 7 Kentucky Gymnastics (3-2, 1-1 SEC) team will host the No. 11 Auburn Tigers (8-1, 1-0) for their annual Excite Night on Friday, Jan. 31.

These Friday-night heights will feature gymnastics alumna Alaina Kwan, Kentucky Children’s Hospital guest judges, and tons of giveaways for fans to enjoy!

Friday will mark Excite Night’s return to Historic Memorial Coliseum for the first time since 2017. In Kentucky’s last outing inside HMC, the Cats made their long-awaited return to the venue by posting a season-high score of 197.300 in an upset win over No. 3 Alabama.

Kentucky has claimed victory in eight straight Excite Nights!

Introductions start at 6:48 p.m. A Blue Carpet photo opportunity from White, Greer, & Maggard will be on the Lexington Avenue concourse. The UK Team Shop includes exclusive UK Gymnastics gear!

There are plenty of Giveaways for Big Blue fans in attendance:

Custom UK Gymnastics light-up cat ears for the first 2,000 kids and kids at heart

10 cards from UK Healthcare

Shakers on every seat

Enter to win $1000 off braces treatment from WGM

Enter to win: one of FOUR American Girl Dolls with a customized UK Gymnastics leotard.

American Girl Dolls with a customized UK Gymnastics leotard. One lucky winner - $500 gift card from Hourglass Aesthetics

One lucky winner – Mom and Me matching bracelets from Maple and J – the official jewelry of UK Athletics

For fans who can’t make it, BBN Tonight’s Maggie Davis and former UK gymnastics coach Leah Little will have the call on SEC Network+.

