EXCLUSIVE: Ansley Almonor announces on BBN Tonight he's joining TBT

Recent former Cat Ansley Almonor exclusively announced on BBN Tonight Monday that he will be joining this year's TBT roster.

"I really missed playing in front of BBN. I really miss the city of Lexington, so I can't wait to go out there and represent you guys one more time," Almonor said.

Almonor coming off his senior season at Kentucky with Mark Pope's first team where he averaged 5.3 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

Almonor grew up a Kentucky fan, and he's excited to get to play with some big names that have come through the program.

"It really is a surreal feeling. I was watching those guys on TV growing up, and now I get to play side by side with them. It's a dream come true. I'm excited to be able to represent myself, represent my family while putting on this jersey. It's a great experience. I can't wait," Almonor said.

The tournament will take place this year from July 18 to August 3. The regional tournaments will be played from July 18 to July 24, and this year the Lexington Regional will take place at Historic Memorial Coliseum.

