EXCLUSIVE: Denzel Aberdeen joins "BBN Tonight"

Meet the Cats: Denzel Aberdeen (6-19-25)

Welcome to Lexington, Denzel Aberdeen.

The former Florida Gator and reigning National Champion sits down with Sierra Newton for his first formal interview since arriving on campus. Hear about the transition out of the Swamp, what this Kentucky team is doing to build pre-season chemistry off the court, how his early interactions with BBN have gone so far, and how he discovered his hidden talent.

Plus, we HAVE to talk about this picture:

Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics Denzel Aberdeen at Kentucky Men’s Basketball summer workout.

BBN Tonight will continue introducing you to the newest Cats on campus throughout the summer. For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.