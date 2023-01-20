EXCLUSIVE: Introducing Devin Leary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — Kentucky football's biggest question entering this off-season was at the quarterback position, and they turned back to the transfer portal for answers.
And the portal is where they found the highest-rated transfer QB Devin Leary from NC state. He dealt with a season-ending pectoral injury in 2022, a disappointing end to a season that the school had started to bill as a potential Heisman year. Leary threw for nearly 3,500 yards in 2021- 35 touchdowns, to just 5 interceptions, something Kentucky fans certainly hope to see him repeat this upcoming season.
He sat down with our Eli Gehn for his first interview since getting to Lexington.
