EXCLUSIVE: Malachi Moreno joins BBN Tonight

Meet the Cats: Malachi Moreno

Malachi Moreno has been signed to the Wildcats since November 2024, and now that he's officially on campus practicing under head coach Mark Pope, he's taking every opportunity he can. He's no stranger to winning - a KHSAA State Champion MVP, the 2025 Mr. Kentucky Basketball, a McDonald's All-American, and a Nike Hoop Summit selection. He plans to keep contributing in Kentucky Men's Basketball's pursuit of banner number nine.

Watch as BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton and Moreno discuss the Kentucky connections that have boosted team chemistry, how he'll fit into Pope's fast-paced pro-style offense, and how growing up in a basketball family has shaped his journey.

Join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.