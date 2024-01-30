EXCLUSIVE: Mark Stoops discusses rehiring Eric Wolford

WATCH: Mark Stoops talks Eric Wolford

Eric Wolford is back in the Bluegrass.

Mark Stoops announced the former-turned-current Kentucky football offensive line coach Monday, before sitting down with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis. They discuss the timing of the hire, who Stoops consulted in the decision-making process and what Coach Wolford brings to the program.

Stoops also addresses the narrative surrounding Wolford's initial tenure with the Wildcats, noting: "in our business, there's no room for being sensitive."

"That separation was difficult on some people, including me. But you learn things, and I'm sure there are things he would tell you that if he could change, he would, you know, about the separation. The bottom line is, he's one heck of a football coach."

Wolford coached the Big Blue Wall throughout the 2021 season, when he helped rebuild an offensive front that lost three starters into a unit that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s top offensive line. Two of his players from that season earned All-SEC honors, were drafted and still currently play in the NFL – Luke Fortner (starting center for the Jacksonville Jaguars) and Darian Kinnard (Kansas City Chiefs).

Since then, Wolford has been with the Alabama Crimson Tide, working under now-retired head coach, Nick Saban.

“I am thrilled to be back at Kentucky and have the opportunity to work with Coach Stoops and Liam Coen again,” Wolford said via a press release. “Stoops and I have a long history and he’s one of the best coaches I’ve worked for during my career. Liam is one of the brightest minds in football, and I loved my experience with the Big Blue Wall. My family also loves this community and we are excited to get back here.”

Stoops and Wolford are both Youngstown, Ohio natives, and they've worked together for multiple programs over the years. Both got their start on staff for South Florida, where they were roommates.

“Eric and I go way back and I’m looking forward to having him return to our program," Stoops said."

Wolford replaces Zach Yenser, who led the Big Blue Wall for the past two seasons.

Wolford's hiring is contingent on the satisfaction of the University’s pre-employment screenings and other due diligence.

