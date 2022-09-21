Watch Now
EXCLUSIVE: Meet UK basketball freshman, Ugonna Onyenso

The true freshman sits down with BBN Tonight talk about his path, his plans, and why he ultimately chose Kentucky.
Grace Bradley/UK Athletics
Posted at 8:05 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 20:05:17-04
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Ugonna Onyenso (9-20-22)

Kentucky basketball freshman Ugonna Onyenso sits down exclusively with BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer to introduce himself to the Big Blue Nation.

They'll talk about the path that led Onyenso to Lexington, the impact Oscar Tshiebwe had on his decision and his first few weeks on campus, the sport he fell in love with first (hint: it's not basketball!), and what he hopes to contribute to the Wildcats this season.

