EXCLUSIVE: Mo Dioubate joins "BBN Tonight"

The former Alabama forward sits down with Maggie Davis for his first formal interview since arriving in Lexington
Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
Meet the Cats: Mo Dioubate (6-20-25)

Welcome to Lexington, Mo Dioubate.

After spending two seasons in Tuscaloosa, the 6'7" forward has officially settled in on Kentucky's campus. With a few weeks under his belt and a handful of practices already behind him, hear Dioubate's take on what he brings to the team, how Mark Pope sealed the deal during his recruitment, and which former Wildcat he shares a mentor with... and a hometown!

BBN Tonight will continue to introduce you to the newest Kentucky men's basketball Wildcats this summer:

