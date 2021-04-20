Watch
Exclusives with UK football DEFENSE

Posted at 11:00 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 11:00:47-04
BBN Tonight talks DEFENSE
MARK STOOPS, JOSH PASCHAL (3-18-21)
Marquan "Bully" McCall 4-9-21
Jordan Wright ready to step up 4-02-21
Exclusive with Brad White and Yusuf Corker! 3-22-21
EXCLUSIVE: Jon Sumrall, DeAndre Square (3-23-21)

BBN Tonight is bringing you all of the exclusive Kentucky football content you need. They talk about the latest spring practice updates, how it feels to be practicing against a new offense, which guys are standing out on and off the field so far, and more with members of UK's defense.

Keith Farmer and Eli Gehn sit down with: Marquan BULLY McCall, DeAndre Square, Yusuf Corker, Josh Paschal and Jordan Wright, as well as coaches Mark Stoops, Brad White and Jon Sumrall.

More interviews will be added once they air on BBN Tonight, weeknights at 7:30 on your official station for UK Athletics - LEX18 News.

To hear from the offense, click here.

To hear from the coaches, click here.

