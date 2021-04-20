Exclusives with UK football OFFENSE

BBN Tonight is bringing you all of the exclusive Kentucky football content you need. They talk about spring practice, Liam Coen's new offense, getting the tight ends more involved and the Big Blue Wall...

Keith Farmer, Eli Gehn and Maggie Davis sit down with: Chris Rodriguez, Luke Fortner, Darian Kinnard, Josh Ali, Justin Rigg, Keaton Upshaw, Brenden Bates, Jeremy Flax, Kenneth Horsey and Luke Fortner.

More interviews will be added once they air on BBN Tonight, weeknights at 7:30 on your official station for UK Athletics - LEX18 News.

To hear from the defense, click here.

To hear from the coaches, click here.