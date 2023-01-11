Fan escorted out of Rupp Arena for 'Please go to Texas' sign at UK-South Carolina game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday night's Kentucky men's basketball game is receiving a lot of attention, not only for the tough loss to South Carolina, but also because a fan was escorted out of Rupp Arena for holding up a "Please go to Texas" sign.

The sign — "Please go to Texas" — references the recent head coach opening at the University of Texas and rumors that Coach John Calipari could be a target to fill the role.

According to Rupp Arena's website, facility staff reserve the right to remove a banner or sign without exception. The Herald Leader reports the fan being kicked out because of the sign being a distraction to other fans rather than what was written on the sign.

UK men's basketball started the season ranked No. 4 in the country. They've fallen out of the AP top 25 and have only won one conference game so far this season.

Calipari addressed fan frustrations after Tuesday night's loss, saying he doesn't blame fans for being upset.

"We lost at home. We don't lose at home. We lost at home and we were down 10 at half. I expect fans to be mad. We have the best fans and I love our fans. I know they may be mad at me right now but I've been here a long time teaching and working and having our fans be a big part of this. All I'm saying is just be with these kids. They need you more now than they need you when they're 4-0," said Calipari.