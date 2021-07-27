Watch
Fastest high school sprinter in America commits to UK Football

Posted at 4:43 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 16:43:32-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three-star wide receiver Jordan Anthony has committed to the University of Kentucky to play football.

At 5'11" and weighing 160 pounds, Anthony isn't the biggest guy on the field, but he will without a doubt be one of the fastest.

Anthony ran the fastest 100 meter sprint in the nation at the Nike Outdoor Nationals Boys’ Track and Field Championship earlier this summer, running the event in a scorching 10.21 seconds.

Anthony, a prospect from Tylertown, Miss., chooses Kentucky over Ole Miss and Florida State. He also plans to continue running track and field once he begins his student-athlete career at Kentucky.

