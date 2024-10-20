Florida snaps UK's three-game win streak in the series, 48-20

GAINESVILLE, Fl. — The Cats lose their second-straight game 48-20 against Florida on the road, dropping to 3-4 on the season and 1-4 in SEC play. The Gators snapped Kentucky's three-game win streak in the series.

Two teams who came into this game hungry to get back in the win column, each coming off a tough loss the week before and both 3-3 on the season.

The Gators settled for two field goals to lead 6-0 at the start of the second quarter.

UK responded with a flea flicker where Brock Vandagriff connected with Barion Brown for a 45-yard touchdown.

The flea flicker 😮‍💨 https://t.co/szSuf5qDB7 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) October 20, 2024

Florida led 13-6 when Vandagriff threw his first interception of the night, tipped off the hands of Jordan Dingle into the hands of a Florida defender. Then Kristian Story instantly responded with a 63-yard interception return.

.@only1kstory took the ball and turned on the jets. pic.twitter.com/99RZIOu5Us — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 20, 2024

However, the Cats were unable to take advantage of the turnover. UK head coach Mark Stoops goes for it on fourth and one, inches near the goal line, and the Gators came away with a huge stop. Florida got the ball back and quickly drove the ball 98 yards to extend their lead 20-6.

The Cats got the ball back with two minutes to play in the first half, and Vandagriff threw his second interception of the night. Florida returned the interception to the one-yard line and Jadan Baugh would go on to score his third rushing touchdown of the night, Florida leading 27-6.

Before heading into the locker room, Barion Brown spiced things up with a 99-yard kickoff return. Florida led 27-13 at the half.

You can thank Coach Napier for speaking it into existence 😅 https://t.co/83Uw4DBGzR pic.twitter.com/QMe0dGjPJK — Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) October 20, 2024

Kentucky came out determined to score to start the second half. Gavin Wimsatt finished off the strong drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown to make it a one-score game, 27-20.

.@GavinWimsatt runs it into the endzone to cap off the 75-yard drive. pic.twitter.com/q8ewQDOjnT — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 20, 2024

But Florida went on to control the rest of the game. The Gators finished with 476 total yards on offense (279 passing, 197 rushing). DJ Lagway completed 50 percent of his passes for 259 yards. Meanwhile, Jadan Baugh was the difference maker finishing with 22 carries for 106 yards and a historic five rushing touchdowns.

Kentucky finished with 309 total yards on offense (165 passing, 144 rushing). Vandagriff completed 12 of his 26 passes for 165 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Demi Sumo-Karngbaye started the game strong with six carries for 37 yards in the first quarter alone, but ended up with just 10 carries for 39 total yards.

Kentucky is back at home next Saturday night for another 7:45 pm kickoff on the SEC Network taking on Auburn.

