(LEX 18) — Former Kentucky Wildcat Alexis Holmes — graduating from UK in 2022 — is headed to Paris to compete in her first Olympic games.

Holmes finished third in the women's 400m with a personal record time of 49.78 seconds.

Kendall Ellis finished first (49.46) earning her second Olympic berth by clocking back-to-back personal bests. Aaliyah Butler finished in second (49.71).

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is from July 26 through Aug. 11.