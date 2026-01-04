Former Kentucky QB Cutter Boley transfers to Arizona State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Former Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley is headed west.

The redshirt freshman has committed to Arizona State out of the transfer portal, according to On3.

Boley becomes a big pickup for head coach Kenny Dillingham, who was searching for a new quarterback after losing All–Big 12 starter Sam Leavitt.

The Hodgenville native began the season as Kentucky’s backup, but took over the starting job after an early injury to Zach Calzada. He went on to play in 11 games, throwing for over 2,100 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Kentucky averaged nearly 23 points per game with Boley under center, but finished 5–7 and missed bowl eligibility for the second straight year.

Boley now looks for a fresh start at Arizona State.

