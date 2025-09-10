Former UK linebacker Chris Oats shares positive update following stroke

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — Hours before kickoff against Ole Miss, Chris Oats made an emotional return to the Bluegrass State, marking another milestone in his remarkable recovery.

"It feels like family and I love being back," Oats said.

Oats suffered a stroke at just 20 years old, setting him on a challenging path to recovery. Five years later, joined by his mother Kemberly and cousin Gianni, he shared a positive update on his progress.

"I feel way better mentally and physically. I lost a lot of weight. I'm just better mentally," Oats said.

For Oats' family, the University of Kentucky community has provided unwavering support throughout their journey.

"It's family to us here. We haven't been here in a year and a half, so it feels like when we come back here, we pick up right where we left off," said Kemberly Gamble, Oats' mother.

Gamble described how the Big Blue Nation has been a source of strength during difficult times.

"They send me inspirational uplifts when I have my bad days, and there's a lot of them but it's getting better and it makes me feel like we're not in this alone," said Gamble. "That's a big thing being a single parent you're always like the rock of the family but even we need a rock and BBN has been our rock to stand on."

Oats documents his journey towards recovery on his personal YouTube channel, @ChristopherOats-w2y, using his experience to motivate others who may be facing similar challenges. His story reflects the support he's received from across the Commonwealth.

"They chose loyalty and that's what you live for," Oats said.

LEX 18

For more on Kentucky football and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.