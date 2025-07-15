Former UK Stars Hit the Court Ahead of $1 Million Tournament

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — Following a weekend of charitable events around Lexington, a group of former University of Kentucky Wildcats is gearing up for a run at a $1 million prize.

La Familia hit the hardwood at the Joe Craft Center on Monday for the first time as a full team. For the second season, The Basketball Tournament will see a group of UK alums field a team that is anticipated to be one of the favorites.

First look at the 2025 @LaFamiliaTBT squad.



The road to $1 million starts on Friday against Stroh’s Squad.@BBNTonight pic.twitter.com/1TvLNe0pRE — Noah Cierzan (@ncierzan) July 14, 2025

Willie Cauley-Stein headlines this year's returners, while newcomers like Doron Lamb and Archie Goodwin bring even more experience to the table.

"The fact that I still get to keep on coming here and putting the ball through the hoop is a blessing," Cauley-Stein said during Monday's open practice.

La Familia starts its run on Friday against Stroh's Squad. Tipoff against the group of Bowling Green alums is scheduled for 9 p.m. at UK's Memorial Coliseum.

