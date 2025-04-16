Former Wildcats Doron Lamb, DeAndre Liggins added to La Familia roster for TBT 2025

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two former Wildcats are set to join La Familia, the University of Kentucky alumni team, for the 2025 The Basketball Tournament regional, set to take place at Memorial Coliseum from July 18-23.

According to a release, Lamb spend two seasons at the University of Kentucky from 2010-2012, where he appeared in 78 games, and averaged 13.1 points per game. In the 2012 Final Four, Lamb was reportedly the Wildcats lead scorer, scoring 22 points in the National Championship Game against Kansas.

In addition, Lamb was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2012 NBA draft and he currently plays for UEB Gesteco Cividale in Italy.

The release added that Liggins spent three seasons at UK from 2008-2011 and averaged 5.8 points per game. He was a main contributor in the Wildcats Elite Eight and Final Four runs in 2010 and 2011.

Liggins, the release said, was selected in the 2011 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic and went on to play for multiple teams in the NBA from 2011-2018. Liggins currently plays for Dijlah Al-Jamiea of the Iraqi Basketball Association.

The winner of the Lexington Regional will move to TBT's quarterfinals on July 29 and then the semifinals on July 31. TBT's $1,000,000 championship game will take place on Aug. 3.

Tickets will go on sale on May 6 and fans can sign up for ticket and team information here. Find more TBT information here.