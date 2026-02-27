From California to the Bluegrass: How an invisible string connected Sarah Haendiges and Maddy Clark

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Five miles. That is the distance between Claremont High School and Upland High School in Southern California.

For years, Sarah Haendiges and Maddy Clark lived that close to each other without ever truly crossing paths.

“We knew of each other and saw each other in passing,” Clark said.

Their paths finally crossed at Oregon State. It started as a casual friendship but eventually grew into something deeper when they became road roommates.

Maddy Clark UK Softball's Sarah Haendiges (left) and Maddy Clark (right).

Traveling together forged a bond built on trust during a season of transition. In 2024, both entered the transfer portal, and it seemed their time as teammates might be over.

“This is where our teammate story ended,” Clark said.

But Haendiges had other ideas.

“Jokingly, one day I was like, what if?”

“Yeah, she was like, what if we both transferred to the same school?” Clark said.

Maddy Clark/Sarah Haendiges Maddy Clark and Sarah Haendiges at Oregon State - 2024 Pac-12 Softball Tournament

Haendiges had been in contact with Kentucky softball head coach Rachel Lawson and encouraged Clark to reach out. What Haendiges did not know, was that Clark already had, and her message had gone unanswered. So Haendiges urged her to try again.

“I made her. I literally forced her hand,” Haendiges said.

“So I texted her again while we were sitting there, and 10 minutes later she texted me back and was like, ‘Hey, let's definitely schedule a call.’”

Two strangers from Southern California found each other in Oregon, and in a twist of fate, both became Wildcats.

Elliott Hess/Elliott Hess | UK Athletics Sarah Haendiges. Kentucky beats Dayton 6-2. Elliott Hess | UK Athletics

Now in their senior seasons, the two have grown into leaders for the Kentucky softball program. On the field, their connection fuels their competitive drive.

Off the field, what they have built goes deeper than softball.

“Having Maddy by my side is basically like having family with you at all times,” Haendiges said.

Clark echoed that sentiment and reflected on how easily things could have gone another way.

“All the cards have truly aligned for us to have a final season together. Everything could have gone so differently,” Clark said.

With their college careers winding down, both have their sights set on finishing together on the sport’s biggest stage.

Ethan Rand Maddy Clark. Sarah Haendiges. Kentucky loses to Mississippi State 5-0 Photo by Ethan Rand | UK Athletics

“I think ending our softball careers together is surreal. It is so sad but exciting at the same time,” Haendiges said. “Knowing our chapters together do not end here, but our softball chapter will end together, is a really cool thing. I hope we end at the World Series. It could be something we are so proud of, to leave our mark on the program.”

It is a story written over years of near misses, shared journeys and a bond that feels less like coincidence and more like an invisible string.

