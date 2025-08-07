Get to know Kentucky Football's Troy Stellato

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Troy Stellato is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida native who has spent the last four years in Clemson, South Carolina as a Tiger. Although his first love when it comes to sports is basketball, he's found plenty of success on the field as a wideout.

The now senior has managed 600 yards in 65 catches and two touchdowns during his limited action on the field.

Stellato suffered an ACL injury during his redshirt freshman year. In his sophomore campaign, he collected 38 catches for 321 yards and a touchdown. Four of those passes caught were in the 2023 Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky.

Now that Stellato is a Wildcat, he plans to add more energy and grit to the wide receiver room.

Join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.