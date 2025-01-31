Herschel Turner, UK Athletics Hall of Famer, football legend, dies at 82

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Legendary lineman for the University of Kentucky football team and UK Hall of Famer, Herschel Turner, has died at the age of 82, UK Athletics announced on Friday.

The department described Turner as a three-year letterman for the Wildcats from 1961-1963 as he played offensive and defensive tackle under coaches Blanton Collier and Charlie Bradshaw.

"His crisp blocking and quickness on defense helped him earn All-SEC Sophomore Team honors," a release from UK read.

As a senior, UK noted that Turner added first-team accolades to his all-conference recognition.

Turner then played in the Blue-Gray game and the Senior Bowl. UK added that Turner was selected in the second round of the 1964 National Football League Draft by St. Louis and then played for two seasons with the Cardinals.

After Turner was named Big Red Rookie of the Year, he suffered a knee injury which ended his career.

Turner grew up in Northern Kentucky and was living in Chesterfield, Missouri upon his death, UK reported. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bonnie, brother Mike, son Chris and daughter Julie Mignerey, along with six grandchildren.