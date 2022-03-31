Howard named Wooden Award All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky senior guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed by the John R. Wooden Award as a All-America honoree, marking the third straight season that the guard has earned the honor from the organization.

The five-player team, alphabetically, consists of: Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Caitlin Clark (Iowa), Naz Hillmon (Michigan), Rhyne Howard (Kentucky), and NaLyssa Smith (Baylor). All five players have been invited to Los Angeles for the 46th annual presentation of the John R. Wooden Award Presented by Wendy’s Gala.

Voting took place from March 15-22, 2022. As insisted upon by Coach Wooden at the Award’s creation 45 years ago, all players were certified by their universities as meeting or exceeding the criteria of the John R. Wooden Award. The 19th annual John R. Wooden Award Presented by Wendy’s Women’s Player of the Year will be announced on Monday, April 4th, on SportsCenter on ESPN. The John R. Wooden Award Presented by Wendy’s Gala will honor the Men’s and Women’s Wooden Award winners, and will include the presentation of the Wooden Award All American Teams and the Legends of Coaching Award, this year given to Rick Byrd. The Gala will take place at the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Friday, April 8th.