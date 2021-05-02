Humes leads Kentucky to sweep over Texas A&M

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fifth-year pitcher Autumn Humes completed a perfect weekend in the circle for No. 17 Kentucky on Sunday afternoon, as she pitched the Wildcats to a 5-1 win over Texas A&M to secure a road sweep of the Aggies on a beautiful day at Davis Diamond.

Humes went the distance, throwing a complete game seven innings, allowing just one run on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk. For the weekend, Humes went 3-0 in the circle, earning the winning decision in all three games, allowing just two runs in 15.2 innings of work and striking out 20 batters.

At the plate, Humes hit .500 on the weekend and was 2-for-3 on Sunday, including her first-career triple, scoring on an RBI single by Grace Baalman in second inning for UK’s first run of the game.

Southeastern Conference Player of the Year candidate Kayla Kowalik went 2-for-3 on Sunday with a pair of singles and a walk, while scoring a run. Kowalik continues to have an unreal .518 batting average on the season, leading the NCAA and the SEC.

With Sunday’s result, Kentucky improves to 35-12 on the year and is 10-11 in the SEC. Texas A&M falls to 31-17 overall and is 8-13 in conference play.

Kentucky will return home to John Cropp Stadium for the final series of the season on Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. All three games have tickets available through the UK Athletics Ticket Office and all three games will be broadcasted live on the SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

