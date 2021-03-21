Menu

Humes, Spangler and Stoddard pitch No. 9 Kentucky to sweep

Posted at 9:35 PM, Mar 20, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 9 Kentucky Softball team got exceptional pitching from Autumn Humes, Tatum Spangler and Miranda Stoddard in two 3-1 wins over the Dayton Flyers on Saturday afternoon at John Cropp Stadium on a sun-splashed day.

Kentucky is now 23-2 on the season with Saturday’s pair of wins, as the Wildcats have continued the best start to a season in program history. UK will travel to Western Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon to face the Hilltoppers at 7 p.m. ET in Bowling Green.

In game one, Mallory Peyton had her second home run of the weekend and seventh of the season to increase UK’s lead to 3-1 going into the seventh inning when Miranda Stoddard entered the game to close out the win.

In game two, UK got three-straight RBI singles from Peyton, Erin Coffel and Renee Abernathy to power the Wildcats to a 3-1 lead that Humed finished off with ease the rest of the game. Humes struck out nine batters in her game two start and is now 10-1 on the year.

