'I always knew' Debbie Stein talks her son's return to Kentucky, sweet treats

Debbie Stein talks "Sissycakes" and son's sweet return
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — "I always knew he was gonna be a head coach, and I’m so excited the University of Kentucky is the place."

Debbie Nutt Stein runs Sissy Cakes alongside her sister, Blakey Nutt Martin, where the family recipe for orange juice cake shines.

In less than 15 hours, UK football found its next head coach, and within an hour of learning that his mother, Debbie, and aunt, Blakey, were running a bakery, Big Blue Nation showed up to SissyCakes, eager to show their support.

So much so that the duo had to temporarily turn off online ordering.

"It’s just so exciting for us to see how excited they are about William coming to Kentucky with his darling family, and it’s just gonna be super, super fun."

Debbie Stein talks "Sissycakes" and son's sweet return

Visit SissyCakes
102 Fairfax Ave
Louisville, Kentucky 40207
(502) 551-3882
SissyCakesKY@gmail.com

