Indianapolis Colts select Jalen Farmer in the fourth round of NFL Draft

LEX 18 — The Indianapolis Colts selected Kentucky offensive guard Jalen Farmer with the 113th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, adding interior line depth after the 6-foot-5, 312-pound junior started 24 consecutive games for the Wildcats.

DRAFTED: @UKFootball Jalen Farmer goes with the 113th pick to the @Colts pic.twitter.com/yGTkVSqHMx — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) April 25, 2026

Farmer logged a team-high 831 snaps in 2025 while allowing just three quarterback sacks and earning SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week honors following Kentucky's victory at Auburn. Farmer showcased impressive 34¼-inch arms at the NFL Combine along with a 9.83 Relative Athletic Score that indicates a historic level of athleticism for guards; it was the 33rd best score since 1987.

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