Irish upset Kentucky in thriller in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, In. (LEX 18) — The Notre Dame Fighting Irish pulled off the upset with a 66-62 win over No. 10 Kentucky Saturday in South Bend.

With the game tied at 62, Notre Dame freshman guard and South Bend native Blake Wesley hit the go-ahead basket from the foul line with 11 seconds to play.

Head coach John Calipari decided not to take the timeout as TyTy Washington Jr. brought the ball up the floor. He would drive to the basket but couldn't get the game-tying shot to fall.

The loss snaps a 7-game winning streak for the Wildcats, as they fall to 7-2 this season with both losses being away from Rupp Arena.

Oscar Tshiebwe once again set the tone for Kentucky, scoring a career high 25 points (11-13 FG). However, this was his first game in a Kentucky uniform where he failed to record double-digit rebounds (finished with 7 boards).

Keion Brooks Jr. was the only other Wildcat to score in double-figures with 12 points.

The three-point shot failed to fall on Saturday for Kentucky, shooting a measly 2-19 from beyond the arc. Both of those were made by Kellan Grady, which included the go-ahead triple with 1:34 to play.

A big head scratcher was the rebound comparison. Entering Saturday, Kentucky was outrebounding its opponents by 19 per contest. Notre Dame actually outrebounded Kentucky 33-28.

The schedule doesn't get any easier for Kentucky, as it travels to Las Vegas to face Ohio St. next Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic. Tip-off will be scheduled for 5 p.m.