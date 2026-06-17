J Batt Set to Earn $2.6 Million in First Year as UK Athletics Director

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After arriving on the campus of University of Kentucky on Monday, J Batt has already secured himself one of the most lucrative athletic director contracts in the country.

Batt is set to make $2.6 million in guaranteed annual compensation during the first year of his six year contract, per his term sheet. He'll make an additional $150,000 every single year, culminating in a $3.35 million price tag in the final year of his deal.

In addition to his guaranteed compensation, Batt can earn the following in incentive bonuses:



$100,000 if all teams achieve a 3.0 GPA per semester

$100,000 per CFP Playoff Game (max of four games)

$100,000 per Men's Final Four game (max of two games)

$100,000 per Women's Final Four game (max of two games)

$100,000 win national championship in any other sport

$150,000 if increase philanthropy to athletics by 33% year over year

$250,000 in collaboration with President's Cabinet

$200,000 if achieve $250 million in annual athletics revenue

$300,000 if achieve $300 million in annual athletics revenue

Additionally, Batt receives travel expenses for his family to official UK athletic events as well as complimentary tickets for business and personal use.

If the University of Kentucky terminates Batt's contract without cause, he is owed 75 percent of his remaining annual compensation through his unexpired term. If Batt terminates the deal without cause, UK is owed 25 percent of the total remaining annual compensation through the remainder of the term.

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