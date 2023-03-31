Watch Now
Jacob Toppin declares for the 2023 NBA Draft

Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) shoots while defended by Vanderbilt's Malik Dia (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Posted at 12:16 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 12:38:01-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — Jacob Toppin announces he'll enter his name for the 2023 NBA Draft. The senior forward took to social media Friday afternoon to share the news.

"To Big Blue Nation,

Ever since I was a kid, it's always been a dream of mine to be able to play at the highest level of basketball. I came to Kentucky to chase that dream and in my time here, I've grown tremendously not only as a player but as a man... I've loved my time here, but I'm ready to finally fulfill my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA. With that being said I will be entering my name into the 2023 NBA Draft."

With the 2022-23 season, Toppin completed his best statistical career at Kentucky, averaging 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He had 23 double-figure scoring efforts and eight double-doubles on the season. His career-best game came against Louisville with 24 points, shooting 10/15 from the field with 7 rebounds and two assists.

Toppin is the first Wildcat to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft from this season's roster.

