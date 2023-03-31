Jacob Toppin declares for the 2023 NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — Jacob Toppin announces he'll enter his name for the 2023 NBA Draft. The senior forward took to social media Friday afternoon to share the news.

"To Big Blue Nation,



Ever since I was a kid, it's always been a dream of mine to be able to play at the highest level of basketball. I came to Kentucky to chase that dream and in my time here, I've grown tremendously not only as a player but as a man... I've loved my time here, but I'm ready to finally fulfill my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA. With that being said I will be entering my name into the 2023 NBA Draft."

With the 2022-23 season, Toppin completed his best statistical career at Kentucky, averaging 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He had 23 double-figure scoring efforts and eight double-doubles on the season. His career-best game came against Louisville with 24 points, shooting 10/15 from the field with 7 rebounds and two assists.

I’m excited for Jacob to take this next step of chasing his dream of becoming a professional player. Jacob has steadily improved every season and is ready for this next step. He has all of the tools to be successful in that league and is mentally prepared beyond measure to handle… https://t.co/flWwle6RxQ — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 31, 2023

Toppin is the first Wildcat to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft from this season's roster.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.