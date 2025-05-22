Jaland Lowe announced he's withdrawing from the NBA Draft

Transfer guard Jaland Lowe announced he is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and will play at Kentucky this season.

"Can’t miss out on this opportunity. See y’all soon, BBN," Lowe said in a post on Instagram.

The transfer guard is a 6'3 All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection from the University of Pittsburgh has two years of eligibility remaining, averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds this past season with the Panthers.

READ MORE HERE.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.