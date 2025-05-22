Watch Now
Jaland Lowe announced he's withdrawing from the NBA Draft

"Can’t miss out on this opportunity"
Pittsburgh Louisville Basketball
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Pittsburgh guard Jaland Lowe (15) shoots over Louisville center Frank Anselem-Ibe (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted

Transfer guard Jaland Lowe announced he is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and will play at Kentucky this season.

"Can’t miss out on this opportunity. See y’all soon, BBN," Lowe said in a post on Instagram.

The transfer guard is a 6'3 All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection from the University of Pittsburgh has two years of eligibility remaining, averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds this past season with the Panthers.

