Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Pittsburgh transfer Jaland Lowe commits to Kentucky

All-ACC guard spent the last two seasons with the Panthers, averaging 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists this past season.
Pittsburgh Louisville Basketball
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Pittsburgh guard Jaland Lowe (15) shoots over Louisville center Frank Anselem-Ibe (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Pittsburgh Louisville Basketball
Posted

(LEX 18) — It's only been a week since the season ended for Kentucky men's basketball and Mark Pope has landed two top-30 transfers in the 2025 portal class.

Pittsburgh transfer Jaland Lowe commits to Kentucky, joining Tulane forward Kam Williams. According to 247 Sports, The All-ACC guard is ranked the No. 20 overall transfer and No. 5 point guard in the portal.

Lowe has two years of eligibility remaining, averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds this past season with the Panthers.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18