(LEX 18) — It's only been a week since the season ended for Kentucky men's basketball and Mark Pope has landed two top-30 transfers in the 2025 portal class.

Pittsburgh transfer Jaland Lowe commits to Kentucky, joining Tulane forward Kam Williams. According to 247 Sports, The All-ACC guard is ranked the No. 20 overall transfer and No. 5 point guard in the portal.

Lowe has two years of eligibility remaining, averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds this past season with the Panthers.